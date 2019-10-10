Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Arizona Fall League will hold its All-Star game Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, and three Boston Red Sox prospects are set to take part.

Marcus Wilson, C.J. Chatham and Jarren Duran were named to the annual “Fall Star” rosters, the league announced Tuesday. All three players will represent the West team.

Wilson was acquired from the Diamondbacks in a trade that sent Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart to Arizona this past spring. In six games thus far, the 23-year-old is hitting .318 with one home run, eight RBIs and two stolen bases to go along with a .500 slugging percentage. After landing in Double-A Portland following the trade, Wilson was sent down to High-A Salem where he hit .342 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over a 45-game span. The outfielder finished the season back up with the Sea Dogs.

Chatham is hitting .273 with six RBIs, 11 runs and three stolen bases in 11 games so far. The 24-year-old shortstop posted an average of .297 in Portland with three home runs, 36 RBIs and 26 doubles over 90 games this year. His production didn’t slow down with Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .302 with two home runs and five doubles over a 20-game stretch after being called up.

Duran is hitting .244 in 12 AFL games thus far with one home run and nine runs. The outfielder tore it up in High-A Salem this year, raking in a .387 average with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 50 games. Unsurprisingly, he was eventually promoted to Portland, where he hit .250 over 82 games.

