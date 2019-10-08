Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot of good games on tilt in the NFL in Week 6.

The Miami Dolphins hosting the Washington Redskins is not among them, unless you enjoy watching two horrendous football teams duke it out for their first win. On second thought, we’re not sure why this isn’t the game of the week.

But alas, it doesn’t seem like the Dolphins are the hottest ticket in town right now.

But if you’re looking for something to do on Sunday afternoon in Miami, a trip to Hard Rock Stadium is not the most expensive option on the table. In fact, admission to Zoo Miami will run you a higher cost.

This week in S. Florida: Ticket Prices $6: Heat vs. Spurs (preseason)

$6: FAU vs. Middle Tennessee St.

$6: FIU vs. Charlotte

$7: Florida Panthers vs. Carolina

$9: Canes vs. Virginia

$16: Dolphins vs. Redskins

$23: Zoo Miami admission — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 8, 2019

If you’re curious, the cheapest ticket on Stubhub for the New England Patriots primetime matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday night sat at $108 before fees at about 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday (that’s pretty cheap for a Pats ticket on the secondary market).

So, if you’re inclined to watch a pair of dumpster fires go at it on the cheap, you have your answer.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images