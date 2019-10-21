Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady officially can win his decades-long dogfight with the New York Jets on Monday.

If the New England Patriots quarterback passes for at least 252 yards against the Jets in their Week 7 matchup, he’ll become the all-time leader in passing yards against New York, according to NFL Media’s Grant Gordon. Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino currently holds the mark as the premier aerial bomber of the Jets, and Brady, who has amassed 8,400 passing yards against them, is hot on his heels.

Although Brady passed for 306 yards against the Jets’ in the Patriots’ 30-14 Week 3 win, recent history suggests reaching the 252-yard mark Monday isn’t a given, as he has passed for 252 or fewer yards in seven of his last 13 games against New York.

Nevertheless, Brady’s chase for the passing-yardage-versus-the-Jets record is just one more storyline for Patriots and NFL fans to follow during this week’s “Monday Night Football” game.

