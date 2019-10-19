Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not happy with the reaction to his cameo acting appearance that surfaced Friday night on Netflix’s “Living With Yourself.”

In the clip, Brady was spotted walking out of a massage parlor, which evoked images of Robert Kraft’s solicitation scandal from earlier in the year. Brady clarified he was not taking a shot at the Patriots owner in his acting appearance.

The context of the clip is that Brady was being cloned, and the massage parlor was used as a front for the facility.

Here are Brady’s full comments about the clip:

On what he was thinking about agreeing to do the shoot:

“That’s not what that was about. I think that was taken out of context just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that. So, the fact that it’s a distraction or you’re bringing it up is not something I want to be talking about.”

More on media reaction to the clip:

“I think it’s this type of media atmosphere that you create — the blame, the shame media atmosphere that’s kind of percolated for a while. I think there are a lot of things that are said that are taken out of context that you choose to make a headline out of as opposed to understanding what it’s actually about. Have you seen it?

I’ve seen it, and I understand the background of it, and I understand the context.

“And that’s what it’s about. OK, so it wasn’t about that, but you want to try to use something and use it to take it out of context. Is that what you choose to do in the media?”

When did you shoot it? Did you not know? If you shot it in the last year, wouldn’t you know that it might be construed that way?

“No, it was shot on a green screen. It was agreed to a year ago. It was written four years ago. Again, it’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft. I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.”

Since it came out, have you explained that to him?

“I think everybody knows what our relationship is about. For 20 years, it’s nothing but love and respect. Been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things he’s gone through in his life. So, I empathize with a lot of people that get taken advantage of and used. I understand that’s just part of what we’re living in.”

If Brady didn’t know a massage parlor was going to be used as the setting for his cameo, then some of his anger should be directed at “Living With Yourself” showrunner Tim Greenberg.

Greenberg said in an interview that he was surprised Brady agreed to do the cameo after Kraft’s solicitation charges were made public.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images