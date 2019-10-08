Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The media got to break some news to Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback stepped to the podium Tuesday for his weekly news conference.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was hired by FOX to be part of their “FOX NFL Sunday” pregame show. He actually starts Thursday night when the New York Giants travel to Foxboro to take on the Patriots.

“He’ll be good,” Brady said. “He’s been pretty good at everything he’s done. He’s — yeah, I didn’t know that. Good for him. Great opportunity.”

Brady expects “hard-hitting analysis” from his former teammate.

The veteran quarterback was asked how long he thinks Gronkowski will last in his new role. There has been rampant speculation since Gronkowski retired this offseason that he could come back to the Patriots at some point this season.

“I don’t know,” Brady said. “That’s great. It’s great to a lot of our guys get a lot of great opportunities like that.”

The Patriots’ tight end depth chart is filled out by Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse. The Patriots on Monday released Ben Watson, who was set to return from a four-game suspension.

