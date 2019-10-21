Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski may not have put in his retirement papers just yet, according to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but the former tight end recently said rejoining the NFL isn’t something he’s currently considering.

Despite this, Pats fans still are hoping to see the former tight end rejoin the NFL. Tom Brady still would love to have him back, too, but knows there’s more to the situation than just football.

Brady spoke with former Pats teammate-turned-ESPN analyst Randy Moss in an interview that aired ahead of New England’s matchup against the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.” The 42-year-old says he still talks to Gronk, and is pleased to see him “doing something that he’s really wanted to do” since retiring from the NFL.

“The thing for me is he’s happy,” Brady told Moss. “And honestly, that’s all that I want for him.”

And while he still longs to play with his former teammate, he knows his happiness is what’s most important.

“So if happiness to him is playing football one day, then I would love that,” Brady continued. “If happiness is not, then I would love that too. … It was amazing having him, but I also realize that it was amazing having you (Moss), and it doesn’t last forever. And you love it when you’re together. And when you’re not, you’ll appreciate the memories you had.”

True Gronk fans will feel the same.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images