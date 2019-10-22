Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots needed help at wide receiver, and they got it.

One must think that makes Tom Brady pretty happy.

Shortly after undressing the New York Jets, the Pats reportedly acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wideout likely will slot in right away and become the Patriots’ third or fourth wide receiver.

Sanu seemed to confirm the trade on Twitter, and the Pats quarterback had a simple message for him shortly thereafter.

With Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett all dealing with various health issues over the last few weeks, the Patriots’ depth at the position was beginning to run thin. Sanu certainly helps bolster that group, regardless of how he’s used.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images