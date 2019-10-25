Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady extended an olive branch to new Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu after the wide receiver was traded to New England.

And it came with a joke through social media.

“He DM’d me when I first got traded, and he said ‘welcome’ and everything like that, how he was excited,” Sanu said Friday. “And then he said if I wanted 12, I could get it. I was like, ‘Nah, I’m good. You got that. I’ll change to 14.'”

It’s good that Sanu got a taste of Brady’s humor right away.

Sanu wore No. 12 in his first two stops in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. There’s not much Sanu could have offered to Brady anyway.

“No,” Sanu said smiling. “I just go out there and I do my job and let him be great.”

With Josh Gordon being placed on injured reserve, Brady could have changed to his college number, 10. Brady almost switched to No. 10 early in his NFL career. Why not 20 seasons in?

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images