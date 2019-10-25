Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s hard to remember Tom Brady ever sounding as excited about a midseason addition as he was Friday while talking about New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The two seem to be developing a quick rapport since Sanu was traded to the Patriots on Tuesday. They’re even finishing each other sentences. Brady said Sanu “brings a lot of juice.”

“I mean, I feel like I bring the juice and the squeeze,” Sanu said.

Unprompted, Sanu said he and Brady “are having fun out there” at practice.

“It’s been a good week, been a good week,” Brady said. “It’s been fun to get to know him. I’ve watched him for a long time, and always impressed by his abilities, his attitude. It’s just been great to have him out there, so hopefully, we’ll get him up-to-speed as fast as possible.”

Brady further explained why it’s been “a good week” with Sanu.

“I think it’s his willingness to embrace this opportunity,” Brady said. “He brings a lot of juice, so it’s good to have. It’s good to see someone that’s competitive. If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other. And he can relate to a guy like Julian (Edelman), because he was often overlooked in his career, and I think he plays that way.”

Sanu came over from the Atlanta Falcons, where he caught 33 passes for 313 yards with one touchdown in seven games this season. The Patriots shipped a second-round pick to the Falcons for Sanu’s services. The wideout is signed through next season.

He is expected to take on a starting role with the Patriots this season, especially after the team placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve, so it’s good that he and Brady are clicking.

“It’s like we’ve known each other for a while, but we’re getting on the same page,” Sanu said.

“It’s been great. We’ve been spending a lot of time together when we’ve got free time. We’re just getting on the same page. I’m seeing things how he sees things and making sure when he sees this, we’re seeing the same thing. It’s coming along well, really well.”

Sanu joins Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. Rookie N’Keal Harry is expected to join the group next week off of the injured reserve list.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images