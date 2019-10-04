Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has become quite the presence on social media, but now, he’s expanding his reach.

The New England Patriots quarterback is now on the popular app, TikTok. (It’s pretty similar to Vine, for those who remember the app that circulated countless viral, short-length videos.) And Brady is using the app to share his most glorious career moments — like attempting to block for LeGarrette Blount.

The six-time Super Bowl champ added “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake as the soundtrack to go along with the caption, “Madden Run Block rating 💯.”

Check it out here:

(If you’re having trouble viewing the video, you can watch it here.)

Brady and his social media team really outdid themselves with this one.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images