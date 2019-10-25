Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — During ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” pregame show, Adam Schefter speculated Tom Brady could leave the New England Patriots — either to retire or to join another team — after this season.

Three days later, Schefter doubled down on that prediction, saying on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show that he believes Brady playing for the Patriots in 2020 is the “least likely option” of the three. In his reasoning, Schefter noted Brady’s contract status (he’s set to hit free agency for the first time in March) and the fact both the quarterback and his trainer/business partner, Alex Guerrero, are in the process of selling their Boston-area homes.

Brady offered his reaction to this speculation during his Friday afternoon news conference at Gillette Stadium.

“My contract situation hasn’t changed in many months, so I don’t know why it gets brought up now,” the 42-year-old QB said. “I don’t know. I think it’s just hype, media, and everyone’s trying to make money and that’s what it’s about. I don’t get into it. I mean, honestly, my situation hasn’t changed. I’m just focused on what I’m always focused on, which is this week, trying to be a great quarterback for this team. As I said the other day, things happened at the right times, but this isn’t the right time.”

Brady spoke in the third person when asked whether the constant talk about his future is tiresome.

“I’m a 42-year-old man, man,” he replied. “I get tired. No, it’s just — part of it’s just being Tom Brady, I guess.”

The Patriots are off to a 7-0 start but, unlike in many previous seasons, are winning thanks to a suffocating defense rather than a dominant offense. Brady ranks outside the top 10 in most passing categories, including 12th in touchdown passes, 16th in passer rating and 18th in yards per attempt while dealing with injuries and inconsistency at all three offensive skill positions.

