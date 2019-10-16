Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots certainly would benefit from the return of rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, and it appears Tom Brady agrees.

Harry was placed on injured reserve just before New England’s season opener due to an ankle injury, but the first-round pick returned to the practice field for the first time since August on Tuesday. He shared an Instagram emphasizing his excitement, which was met with a response from Tom Brady.

“Let’s keep it going,” the quarterback wrote.

Check it out:

Words of encouragement from Tom Brady to N'Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/ZQaXhUzXVb — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 15, 2019

Harry would add a solid sideline threat to a wide receiver group consisting of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers.

The Arizona State product isn’t eligible to return to game action until Week 9, when the Patriots are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images