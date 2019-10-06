Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No, your television wasn’t deceiving you Sunday afternoon. There was an absurd amount of Patriots fans at FedExField for New England’s Week 5 showdown with the Washington Redskins.

The Patriots received such a strong turnout from their loyal fanbase that the contest might as well have been in Foxboro. Even New England players themselves were taken aback by how many supporters made their way to the nation’s capital.

The trip certainly was worth it for those diehards, as the reigning Super Bowl champs shook off a slow start en route to a 33-7 win. Tom Brady was awfully appreciative of the road representation by Patriots Nation, and he expressed as much following his team’s fifth consecutive win to start the 2019 campaign.

Another favorable matchup awaits the Patriots, who will be able to enjoy the comforts of home in Week 6. Brady and Co. will welcome the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium for a “Thursday Night Football” clash in primetime.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images