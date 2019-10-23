Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A simple appearance in a new television show caused quite a buzz around Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback made a cameo in the new Netflix show “Living With Yourself.” In Brady’s brief appearance, he exits the “Top Heavy Spa,” which prompted many to interpret it as the 42-year-old taking a shot at Pats owner Robert Kraft’s ongoing legal issues. Brady strongly rebuked the notion that there was any connection.

Nevertheless, Brady was asked Wednesday during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about the Netflix cameo. Instead of blaming the media this time around, Brady actually sounded a little more annoyed with the show creators.

“I appreciate you asking, and I answered it last week, and I think it’s about publicity,” Brady said. “I think the particular show got a lot of publicity, and I’m not gonna give them any more than what they’ve already gotten. Everyone knows how I feel about Mr. Kraft and he’s been one of the most important people in my life. We have a relationship that is incredibly important to me. He’s been a part of the biggest moments of my life and a lot of the biggest decisions in my life and I have nothing but true love and respect for him. He does so much to help people out in our community and other communities, and it’s just a real blessing to have in my life. To play for him for 20 years … has really been a dream come true.”

It sounds like Brady just wants to put the issue to bed, and his comments Wednesday very well might.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images