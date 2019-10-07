Has Tom Brady become funny on Twitter?
No, but Monday was a start.
The New England Patriots quarterback shared screenshots of four tweets sent to him by four total randos on Twitter. Three are replies to a recent TikTok video, in which Brady poked fun at his own failures as a blocker, while the fourth is a rather bizarre request from a man named Joel.
Take a look:
This is some nice social media-ing from the 42-year-old.
Brand and the 5-0 Patriots will square off with the New York Giants on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Whether Brady will grant Joel’s wish remains to be seen.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images