The Jets turned in an awfully impressive performance Sunday afternoon, but Tony Romo still found a way to rib Gang Green.

CBS’ top team of Romo and Jim Nantz had the call for the Week 6 showdown between New York and the Dallas Cowboys, which saw the Jets narrowly come out on top to earn their first win of the season. The duo late in the broadcast broke down the current division situations for both teams, which prompted Romo to air out a little AFC East humor.

“The Jets are 0-4, I think they can catch New England,” Romo sarcastically said, as captured by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The former Cowboys quarterback continued: “Nah, I’m kidding. C’mon. New England might not lose this year.”

We’re not sure if Romo actually believes the Patriots can post an undefeated regular season, but Skip Bayless certainly thinks the reigning Super Bowl champs are capable of pulling off the feat.

The Jets will look to make Romo eat his words and hand the Patriots their first loss of the season next Monday night when the longtime rivals collide at MetLife Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images