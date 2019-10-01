Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — If you’re looking to have your heart warmed today, continue reading ahead.

Although the Boston Bruins fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, defenseman Torey Krug had a pretty solid summer with his wife Melanie giving birth to the couple’s first child Jun. 17.

One common theme throughout the Bruins locker room is members of the squad skating over to greet their children during pregame, and Krug spoke Tuesday about finally having an opportunity to join the club.

“That was special for me. I’ve been jealous of my teammates for a long time now that get to go over and say hi to their kids during warm ups,” Krug said. “It’s something that I’ve been telling my wife for a long time it’s something I was looking forward to, so it was fun that we were able to do it during a preseason game. It was a special moment for sure.”

Krug will have the opportunity to start going over and seeing his daughter during regular season games when the 2019-20 campaign begins Thursday with the Bruins traveling to Dallas to take on the Stars at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images