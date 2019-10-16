Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are prepping to face to tough opponents in the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs over their next two matchups, and Torey Krug knows it’s important to set the tone right off the bat.

Both Toronto and Tampa Bay likely will be toward the top of the Eastern Conference come this spring, so it’s important for a team like Boston to come out with a solid showing in its first meetings of the year with both opponents.

Neither team is off to as sharp a start as the Bruins, but that’s no reason to take them lightly ahead of this week’s matchups. Krug emphasized this Wednesday following the team’s practice.

“We’re playing pretty well right now, and I think both teams would like to have better starts than they have. We both just want to line up and go punch for punch and see where we stand at the end of the night. It’s an exciting matchup.” Krug said, per the team. “They’re big games, especially the first time you see them in a season. You want to set the tone.”

Check out everything he said here:

.@ToreyKrug on upcoming matchups with Tampa and Toronto: "They’re big games, especially the first time you see them in a season. You want to set the tone." pic.twitter.com/8ImXuxTC9J — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2019

Krug has four points (one goal, three assists) in Boston’s first six games thus far, helping the Bruins to a 5-1-0 record.

