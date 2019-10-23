Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has come a long way over the years, and that’s not lost on anyone.

And for Torey Krug, Rask’s growth is perfect fodder for comedy.

The Boston Bruins netminder celebrated his 500th career NHL game Tuesday night in a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, who coincidentally were the team that drafted the goalie in 2005, only to trade him to Boston a year later.

As is customary for Krug, he decided to rib his teammate on Instagram after the milestone, sharing a pretty hilarious video that identified just how much Rask has “matured.”

Ah, who could forget that epic meltdown when he was playing in the AHL?

At 32-years-old, Rask probably is closer to the end of his career than the start, but it seems like he’s still got quite a few good years in front of him.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images