Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Josh Gordon era in New England appears to be over.

The Patriots on Wednesday placed Gordon on injured reserve, but this might not mean you won’t see the veteran wideout play again this season. Gordon reportedly is close to being fully recovered from his knee injury and is expected to be waived off IR once medically cleared.

Should Gordon clear waivers, he’ll become a free agent and will be eligible to take his talents anywhere across the league. Gordon’s former Patriots teammate, Raiders left tackle Trent Brown, sure seems to hope the 28-year-old ends up in Oakland.

“Cmon family … you always welcome at our house @raiders,” Brown wrote in the comment section of an NFL Instagram post.

Brown evidently fancies himself as a recruiter. The first-year Raider previously shouted out Stefon Diggs when the star wideout’s future in Minnesota seemed murky. Unfortunately for Brown and the rest of the Silver and Black, it sure looks like Diggs is going to remain a Viking, and Oakland’s receiving corps still sits as one of the weakest in the league.

As such, it wouldn’t be very shocking to see Jon Gruden and Co. make a run at Gordon in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images