After dropping two-straight games in overtime or shootouts, the Bruins got back on track Tuesday night.

Boston got revenge on the Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Tuesday night in the second game of a home-and-home set between the two squads after falling 4-3 in a shootout Thursday. The B’s defeated Toronto 4-2 off goals by David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Par Lindholm and Brett Ritchie, to go along with strong goaltending from Tuukka Rask in his 500th career start.

To see Rask’s biggest of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.