Tuukka Rask can’t be stopped at the moment.
After surrendering a mere one goal in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory Tuesday night, Rask extends his record to 6-0-1 on the young season thus far. Rask has allowed over two goals just twice so far this season, while also recording two shutouts along the way.
The 32-year-old was stellar in Boston’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night stopping 16 shots throughout the night with none bigger than a pad save in the first period. To see the goaltender’s biggest save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.