What a wild game.

The Boston Bruins dug themselves an early 2-0 hole Tuesday night against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but were able to come all the way back to defeat Las Vegas 4-3. Tuukka Rask was solid in net for the Bruins, stopping 31 shots on the night and came alive when Boston needed him the most.

For more on Rask’s night and to see his biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images