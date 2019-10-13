Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask was on his game in the Boston Bruins’ home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, collecting his first shutout of the 2019-20 campaign.

Rask grabbed 32 saves en route to his third win of the year, pushing the Bruins to 4-1-0 on the young season. The veteran goaltender made a phenomenal pad save on Nikita Gusev mid-way through the third period, which stuck out above the rest. Rask remained calm in the midst of a chaotic play and slid across the crease to protect the shutout.

For more on Rask’s great night and his biggest save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.