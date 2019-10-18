Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask continued his solid start to the season in net on Thursday.

The 32-year-old netminder made a gigantic save towards the end of the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat was on a breakaway as Rask stood his ground. This save would eventually be what led to the game-tying goal at the end of the period to bring the game into OT. The goalie recorded a season high 33-saves in the contest, although the squad eventually would fall to the Lightning in a shootout.

To see the backstop’s biggest save of the day, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD Bank.