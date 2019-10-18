Tuukka Rask continued his solid start to the season in net on Thursday.
The 32-year-old netminder made a gigantic save towards the end of the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat was on a breakaway as Rask stood his ground. This save would eventually be what led to the game-tying goal at the end of the period to bring the game into OT. The goalie recorded a season high 33-saves in the contest, although the squad eventually would fall to the Lightning in a shootout.
To see the backstop’s biggest save of the day, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD Bank.