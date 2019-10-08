Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Yankees complete the sweep?

Currently holding a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series, New York will visit the Twins on Monday with a chance to advance to the American League Championship Series. The Yankees will send right-hander Luis Severino to the mound, while the Twins will counter with Jake Odorizzi.

Here’s how to watch Twins vs. Yankees online:

When: Monday, Oct. 7 at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images