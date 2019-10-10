Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Giants will be without a slew of players for their “Thursday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Saquon Barkley (ankle), Evan Engram (knee), Wayne Gallman (concussion) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) will not take the field, leaving quarterback Daniel Jones with limited options as to who he’ll be able to throw and hand the ball off to.

New York will try to hand New England its first loss of the season, but it will be no easy task, especially for Jones. And with the news of the four offensive weapons being ruled out, Twitter reacted appropriately.

Can they just forfeit and move on to week 7? — Jake Stone (@JakeStoneFFD) October 9, 2019

No Barkley. No Shepard. No Engram. No Gallman. Daniel Jones may have to run it, throw it….and catch it vs. Patriots. — Vinny DiTrani (@sageman01) October 10, 2019

Pray For Daniel Jones — #dee (@CHall21) October 10, 2019

Daniel Jones without Barkley, Engram, Shepard, and Gallman: pic.twitter.com/ZiO2a2jRSu — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) October 10, 2019

Pray for Daniel Jones tomorrow night. https://t.co/Bvp8UWOkSy — Stephen Miller (@StephenMiller94) October 9, 2019

We’ll just have to wait and see how Jones performs.

Kick off from Gillette is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images