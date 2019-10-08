Remember when Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield “overrated”? The internet certainly remembers.
The former NFL coach-turned-analyst called the Browns “overrated as hell” after Cleveland’s 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22. Mayfield responded saying Ryan doesn’t matter because he doesn’t wear orange and brown. Naturally, Ryan wore a brown suit with orange tie the following week.
The feud seemed to settle down after Mayfield said he refused to say Ryan provided any motivation for Cleveland’s 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but after how Week 5 started, fans began to bring up the “overrated” comments once again.
Mayfield and Co. found themselves down to the San Francisco 49ers 21-3 at the half of their “Monday Night Football” game at Levi Stadium. The QB was sacked three times and threw two interceptions through the first two quarters.
And Twitter did its thing.
