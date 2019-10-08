Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember when Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield “overrated”? The internet certainly remembers.

The former NFL coach-turned-analyst called the Browns “overrated as hell” after Cleveland’s 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22. Mayfield responded saying Ryan doesn’t matter because he doesn’t wear orange and brown. Naturally, Ryan wore a brown suit with orange tie the following week.

The feud seemed to settle down after Mayfield said he refused to say Ryan provided any motivation for Cleveland’s 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but after how Week 5 started, fans began to bring up the “overrated” comments once again.

Mayfield and Co. found themselves down to the San Francisco 49ers 21-3 at the half of their “Monday Night Football” game at Levi Stadium. The QB was sacked three times and threw two interceptions through the first two quarters.

And Twitter did its thing.

I guess Rex Ryan is right about what he said about baker mayfield. — Gregory Mazzo (@MazzoGregory) October 8, 2019

When Rex Ryan sees a Baker Mayfield turnover pic.twitter.com/o9nB7pxtID — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) October 8, 2019

Baker Mayfield is a worse QB than Joe Flacco and Luke Falk. Rex Ryan was right. — KingrockkidV1 (@KingrockkidV1) October 8, 2019

Man they are frying Baker Mayfield I know Rex Ryan is soaking all of this up 😂😂😂 — A Tribe Called Cue 🤴🏾 (@The_BPCue) October 8, 2019

Looks like Baker Mayfield is proving Rex Ryan correct so far on Monday Night Football! Go @49ers!!! #GoNiners #ESPNMNF — Layne Kushiyama (@laynekushiyama) October 8, 2019

Rex Ryan watching Baker Mayfield right now pic.twitter.com/aMMFA0SC1E — Kaleb Earls (@K_Earls32) October 8, 2019

@bakermayfield apologize to Rex Ryan immediately — Mitch Kramer (@johnnymandel2) October 8, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images