The Astros turned to Zack Greinke in hopes to sweep the Rays from the American League Division Series on Monday, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

Tampa Bay jumped all over the Houston right-hander for three home runs that amassed for five runs scored through just 3 2/3 innings in Game 3 at Tropicana Field in the Astros’ eventual 10-3 loss.

Greinke has struggled throughout the postseason in his career, posting a 4.59 ERA after Monday’s start. And it’s no surprise Twitter had a lot to say about the pitcher once he was pulled from the game, especially after dominating performances in Games 1 and 2 from Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Zack Greinke gets a lot of criticism for not having a sense of humor but his impersonation of postseason Clayton Kershaw is spot-on. — Tuve’s Tongue (@TuvesTongue) October 7, 2019

Zack Greinke Sunday: 67 words

Zack Greinke Monday: 61 pitches — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) October 7, 2019

Zack Greinke trying to follow up Verlander and Cole’s dominate starts @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/OM2lvDgqwB — Gabe Armstrong (@DieselGabe22) October 7, 2019

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole watching Zach Greinke pitch….#Astros pic.twitter.com/HpjbxraA1A — Mat Germain (@Mat_Germain_) October 7, 2019

The last time Zack Greinke allowed multiple HR was August 29 of this season against… The Rays. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2019

Greinke might not be a postseason player, we’ll find out in the alcs. Which is the worst way to confirm that he is not a postseason performer. — Astroboy🏆 (@713Raza) October 7, 2019

What lasted longer Greinke's presser or his performance today? — ScooterBrowne (@LaichItIs) October 7, 2019

