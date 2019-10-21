It was not a good day for the Cincinnati Bengals and Andy Dalton, to say the least.
The Bengals quarterback completed just 22 of his 43 passes and had just one touchdown and three interceptions, including one of the worst pick-six’s you’ll probably ever see, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Dalton’s three picks came on five throws in a game that was fairly close until that happened. Cincinnati now is 0-7 on the season. And Twitter took note.
Even his Wikipedia page had an edit made to it Sunday night.
The Bengals have a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams before a much-needed bye week.
Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images