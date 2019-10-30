Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game 6 of the World Series took a weird turn in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Trea Turner was attempting to beat out a swinging bunt when the ball got away from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Instead of second and third with no one out, the umpires called Turner out for interference, hindering the Washington Nationals’ chances at extending the lead. It was, by most accounts, the wrong call.

Here’s the play:

Trea Turner was called out on this play. "That's a potentially series changing call." – Joe @Buck pic.twitter.com/E3Po7hSNcR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

This was followed by some appropriate reactions once the call was upheld:

Call upheld. Unreal. What a failure. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2019

That’s inexcusable by MLB. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 30, 2019

That's a preposterously bad call. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 30, 2019

That was the worst call I’ve ever seen in a baseball game. @mlb do better. — Becca (@BeccaMVP) October 30, 2019

They made a horrendous call, then reviewed the horrendous call and upheld it https://t.co/Wcgths4y8p — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 30, 2019

Here's the biggest problem with that call: If Brad Peacock doesn't make a bad throw to first base, Yuli Gurriel isn't stretched into the baseline. If he's not stretched into the baseline, Trea Turner doesn't run into him. So … you penalize Turner for a crap Peacock throw? Huh? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2019

Not to worry, however, Anthony Rendon responded two batters later with a two-run bomb to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images