Game 6 of the World Series took a weird turn in the seventh inning Tuesday night.
Trea Turner was attempting to beat out a swinging bunt when the ball got away from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Instead of second and third with no one out, the umpires called Turner out for interference, hindering the Washington Nationals’ chances at extending the lead. It was, by most accounts, the wrong call.
Here’s the play:
This was followed by some appropriate reactions once the call was upheld:
Not to worry, however, Anthony Rendon responded two batters later with a two-run bomb to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead.
