UFC Fight Night Boston is in the books and what a night of fighting it was at TD Garden.

Dominick Reyes remained undefeated after knocking out Chris Weidman, Yair Rodriguez out-lasted Jeremy Stephens in a slugfest, three Boston-based fighters walked out of the octagon with victories and Greg Hardy was broiled in controversy again after using an inhaler during his fight.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava and MMAFighting.com’s Jose Youngs break down a wild night of fights in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Yair Rodriguez (red) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports