BOSTON — Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa hadn’t had his hand raised in the octagon in nearly four years.

That all changed after Rosa submitted Manny Bermudez in the first round of UFC Fight Night Boston at TD Garden on Friday night.

Rosa, who hails from Peabody, Mass., was able to give Bermudez a taste of his own medicine in the fight. Bermudez is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has 11 career submission victories, but succumbed to Rosa’s armbar while he had Rosa on his back.

This is Rosa’s first finish since he submitted Sean Soriano at UFC Fight Night Boston in 2015. He had lost three of his last five fights coming into Friday and is now 3-3 in the UFC.

Bermudez, who is also from Boston, lost his second consecutive fight and fell to 3-2 in the UFC. He missed weight by more than three pounds coming into the fight and was fined 20 percent of the purse.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Charles Rosa (red) reacts after defeating Manny Bermudez (blue) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports