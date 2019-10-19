Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Kyle Bochniak had the home crowd behind him at TD Garden, but it wasn’t enough.

The Gloucester, Mass. native lost to Sean Woodson via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Boston for his third consecutive defeat.

Bochniak faced a seven-inch height and an eight-inch reach disadvantage in the fight and was overwhelmed throughout the match.

According to Fight Metric, Woodson out-struck Bochniak 111-42 and also stuffed 14 of 15 takedowns. Despite the loss, Bochniak exuded toughness throughout the fight and didn’t seem fazed after absorbing some gruesome knee strikes to head.

How has Bochniak continued to take all these knees from @SeanWoodsonMMA?!#UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/Gex7Es079X — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

Throughout fight week, Bochniak detailed his struggles with addiction in his past and has now fallen to 2-5 in the UFC with one fight left in his UFC contract.

Thumbnail photo via Dec 7, 2018; Toronto, ON, Canada; Kyle Bochniak poses as he weighs in during weigh-ins for UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports