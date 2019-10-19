Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — If this was Joe Lauzon’s last career fight, then he will ride off into the sunset as a winner.

The legendary Boston-based fighter knocked out Jonathan Pearce in the first round of UFC Fight Night Boston at TD Garden. Lauzon used a series of vicious strikes to knock Pearce to the mat, then he jumped on top of him and finished the knockout with devastating right-handed head strikes that forced fight official Herb Dean to call the fight.

In his post-fight interview, the veteran, who has 43 professional fights under his belt, didn’t specify whether he would retire or not.

Lauzon had lost six of his last nine fights coming into Friday night. He hadn’t finished a fight since knocking out Diego Sanchez at UFC 200 more than three years ago.

Thumbnail photo via Nov 11, 2017; Virginia, VA, USA; Joe Lauzon (red gloves) fights Clay Guida (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports