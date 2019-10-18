Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Randy Costa grilled some Salmon at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Taunton, Mass. native knocked out Boston Salmon at UFC Fight Night Boston 2:16 into the first round to win his first career UFC fight.

The two fighters exchanged violent blows from the get-go until Costa connected with a series of right-hand punches that knocked Salmon to the ground. He then followed it up with a couple of uppercuts, which forced fight official Herb Dean to call the fight.

Randy. Costa. This Boston crowd goes crazy as @RandyCosta135 gets the first round finish! #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/kpLKWbVD1Z — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2019

It was an emotional win for Costa, who carried his late friend Devin Carrier’s photo into the octagon and displayed it while getting his hand raised following the win.

With the victory, Costa improved to 1-1 in the UFC and 5-1 as a professional.

Thumbnail photo via Apr 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Randy Costa during weigh ins for UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports