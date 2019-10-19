Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Garrett may not be worried about his job security, but that hasn’t stopped rumors that the Dallas Cowboys coach is on the hot seat from spreading.

There’s been a lot of speculation over who the next Cowboys coach would be should Jerry Jones decide to move on from Garrett.

Oklahoma Sooner coach Lincoln Riley has been the most mentioned name in those discussions, but could Urban Meyer be a dark horse?

Meyer was asked by Colin Cowherd on FS1 “The Herd,” if he thought he could see Riley leaving Norman, Ok., for the brighter lights of the NFL. And while Meyer couldn’t speak for the Sooners coach, he said that he “absolutely” would consider the offer should his phone ring with Jones on the other end.

“Pure speculation because I know him, but I don’t know him like that, but that’s the one (job),” Meyer said, via The Athletic’s Joe Machota. “That’s New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. And I can’t speak for him obviously, I hate to even speculate because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.’ ”

Meyer says he has not been contacted by Dallas, but admitted he’d have to seriously think about it if he were.

“Sure,” he said. “Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

Dallas is looking to end a three-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

