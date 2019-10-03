Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team’s traveling roadshow is set to wind through the Queen City.

Team USA will host South Korea on Thursday at in Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of American Stadium in an exhibition game between the first- and 20th-ranked team in FIFA’s most recent pecking order. The game offers home fans a chance to celebrate Team USA’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup triumph in the penultimate contest of the five-game “Victory Tour.”

The USA is 9-0-2 all-time against South Korea. Their most recent meetings came in fall 2017, with Team USA winning 3-1 and 6-0.

Here’s how to watch Team USA vs. South Korea:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

