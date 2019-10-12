Notre Dame Stadium plays host to two college powerhouses on Saturday night.
The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the USC Trojans to South Bend for a top Week 7 battle. The Fighting Irish destroyed Bowling Green in Week 6, shutting them out 52-0. USC is coming off a tough loss to Washington as they sit at 3-2 on the season.
USC will look to play spoiler as they try and take away Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes once and for all.
Here’s how to watch USC-Notre Dame:
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
