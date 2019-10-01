Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the New England Patriots offense looking more and more like the good-but-not-great unit we saw last season, might a familiar face be plotting a comeback?

Probably not, but it’s fun to think about nevertheless.

Ever since retiring in March, Rob Gronkowski has insinuated his football career might not be over. But during his announcement of a partnership with CBDMEDIC last month, the Patriots legend appeared anything but mentally prepared for life on the gridiron. Consequently, speculation of a potential return significantly diminished.

But then Gronkowski shared this video on his Instagram story Monday night:

This video of Rob Gronkowski working out on a football field definitely means nothing, right? pic.twitter.com/EogIyHb6YS — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 1, 2019

Is this just another tease by Gronkowski? Maybe. Was it created to help plug Tony Thomas Sports? Perhaps. Is it simply an innocuous video of a fitness freak getting in a workout? Possibly. It’s also conceivable (and likely) that the post is all three of those things rolled into one.

Still, it’s hard to watch this and not wonder whether Tom Brady already has delivered the “I need you” call to one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images