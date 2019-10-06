Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One team will move to 3-2. The other will fall to 2-3.

So, who will it be: the Vikings or the Giants?

New York has been on a roll since swapping out veteran quarterback Eli Manning for rookie Daniel Jones, who was just selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft earlier this year. Minnesota, meanwhile, has been struggling to find its footing through the first four games of the season, but will try to turn things around in the Week 5 matchup.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Giants:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

