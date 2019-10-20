A battle between NFC North rivals is set to take place Sunday with big implications.
The Minnesota Vikings travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in a division matchup that could be a division altering game. The Lions are looking to bounce back following their controversial Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers while the Vikings, who are now on a hot streak on both sides of the ball following their dominant 38-20 win over the Eagles.
Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins will look to outplay each other and decimate the opposing defenses were are both among the best in the league.
Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Lions online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images