Vincent Poirier likely will serve an important role in the Boston Celtics’ frontcourt this year, but he made sure to first steal the show at the team’s annual Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala.
Poirier donned an incredible outfit at the event that without question topped those of his teammates. Words won’t do it justice, so we’ll just include the picture courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang.
Check it out:
I mean, c’mon.
President of basketball operations Danny Ainge had the perfect reaction to Poirier’s outfit selection.
“Does he have his pajamas on?,” Ainge joked, per Boston.com.
Pajamas or not, it’ll likely make Celtics twitter fall in love with the French big man.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images