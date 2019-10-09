Considering how boring “Thursday Night Football” likely will be, it’s possible that a Nerd ad is the best New England Patriots content you’ll get all week.
We’re totally serious.
Julian Edelman on Wednesday shared a video of himself Nerf dueling with Patriots teammates Ted Karras and Chase Winovich. The video is a pretty hilarious watch, regardless of how you feel about the Nerf Ultra.
Take a look:
Edelman going full gunslinger certainly is a highlight, but we think Winovich is the real star of the show. That hair is just too good.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images