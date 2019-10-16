Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mystics certainly are getting the attention they deserve after winning their first-ever WNBA championship.

Washington has been making the rounds since claiming victory in the 2019 WNBA Finals, including a massive celebrating the following day at Entertainment and Sports Arena (the Mystics’ home court) and an appearance on “Good Morning America” with former WNBA star Robin Roberts. The Mystics made one more stop Tuesday at Nationals Parks, where they were honored ahead of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.

2019 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne had the honor of tossing out the first pitch, with her team cheering her on from the first base line.

Check out their journey to first pitch:

What a way to wrap up an incredible season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images