Alex Bregman opted to go for a different type of bat flip Tuesday night.

As you probably remember, the Houston Astros third baseman hit a grand slam in Game 4 of the World Series against Washington Nationals’ Fernando Rodney. Bregman had quite the sell job on the round-tripper.

But Tuesday was a bit different for Bregman.

In his first-at bat during Game 6 at Minute Maid Park, Bregman belted a two-run shot to make it 2-1 Houston in the top of the first. And instead of flipping the bat, he decided to keep it with him until he reached first base. Bregman then handed the bat off to first base coach Don Kelly, but fumbled the bat.

Take a look:

That’s certainly a new way to … bat flip?

The home run made Bregman the youngest player to hit three home runs in the World Series since Mickey Mantle did it in 1956, according to MLB Stats.

Houston can pick up a World Series championship win with a win over the Nationals.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images