Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s something Leicester City fans will be as keen to relive as their counterparts from Southampton are to forget.

Leicester City mauled Southampton 9-0 on Friday in their Premier League Round 10 matchup, with the Foxes’ margin of victory setting one record in England’s top flight and matching another.

Ben Chilwell’s 10th-minute goal and the subsequent dismissal of Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand set the stage for Leicester City’s rout.

Youri Tielemans doubled Leicester City’s lead in the 17th minute.

Ayoze Perez scored in the 19th and 39th minutes to put the game out of reach effectively for Southampton.

Jamie Vardy made the score 5-0 just before halftime.

Perez completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, and Vardy increased Leicester City’s lead to 7-0 by scoring one minute later.

James Maddison’s 85th-minute goal made the score 8-0 and put Leicester into record-setting position.

Vardy then completed his hat trick with this goal from the penalty spot four minutes into added time.

Leicester City with the 9-0 set Premier League and English top-flight records for the largest win by the away team.

9 – Leicester have recorded the biggest-ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League. Supreme. pic.twitter.com/7VXJIYiGiW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2019

The nine-goal differential ties Manchester United’s record for largest margin of victory in Premier League history.

9 – Leicester have recorded the joint-biggest margin of victory in Premier League history, alongside Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995. Conquering. pic.twitter.com/jdkE6JIhju — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2019

Bravo, Leicester City. Pray for Southampton.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports