Here’s something Leicester City fans will be as keen to relive as their counterparts from Southampton are to forget.
Leicester City mauled Southampton 9-0 on Friday in their Premier League Round 10 matchup, with the Foxes’ margin of victory setting one record in England’s top flight and matching another.
Ben Chilwell’s 10th-minute goal and the subsequent dismissal of Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand set the stage for Leicester City’s rout.
Youri Tielemans doubled Leicester City’s lead in the 17th minute.
Ayoze Perez scored in the 19th and 39th minutes to put the game out of reach effectively for Southampton.
Jamie Vardy made the score 5-0 just before halftime.
Perez completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, and Vardy increased Leicester City’s lead to 7-0 by scoring one minute later.
James Maddison’s 85th-minute goal made the score 8-0 and put Leicester into record-setting position.
Vardy then completed his hat trick with this goal from the penalty spot four minutes into added time.
Leicester City with the 9-0 set Premier League and English top-flight records for the largest win by the away team.
The nine-goal differential ties Manchester United’s record for largest margin of victory in Premier League history.
Bravo, Leicester City. Pray for Southampton.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports