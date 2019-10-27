Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anders Bjork made his second game with the Bruins count.

The left winger, who made his 2019-20 debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs, doubled Boston’s lead over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in the second period.

Bjork and Matt Grzelcyk connected a beautiful give-and-go that resulted in Bjork burying it top shelf on Jordan Binnington for his first goal of the season with 10:29 left in the second.

Take a look:

Beautiful.

Bjork certainly is building a strong case through two games to remain with the B’s once the slew of injured players return to the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images