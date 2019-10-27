Anders Bjork made his second game with the Bruins count.
The left winger, who made his 2019-20 debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs, doubled Boston’s lead over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in the second period.
Bjork and Matt Grzelcyk connected a beautiful give-and-go that resulted in Bjork burying it top shelf on Jordan Binnington for his first goal of the season with 10:29 left in the second.
Take a look:
Beautiful.
Bjork certainly is building a strong case through two games to remain with the B’s once the slew of injured players return to the lineup.
