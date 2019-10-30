Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things got spicy in Game 6 of the World Series, to say the least.

First, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman attempted a new bat flip technique after his home run in the top of the first inning off Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg. Juan Soto responded with a two-run shot of his own to give the Nats the lead before trolling Bregman with the same celebration.

But it only was just beginning.

Trea Turner was called out on what was one of the worst calls baseball may ever have seen. Turner was running to first when Houston catcher Robinson Chirinos threw the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first. The ball hit Turner in the leg and he was called out. The call was reviewed, and after four minutes and 32 seconds, it was determined it indeed was interference.

Turner, understandably, was heated, seeing as how he was running in a straight line down the baseline with nowhere to go. But no one may have been angrier than Nats manager Dave Martinez, who had to be held back as he screamed at the umps.

He ultimately was ejected. Take a look at the altercation:

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Anthony Rendon responded with a solo blast later in the inning, which hopefully cooled off Martinez at least a little bit.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images