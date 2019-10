Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons’ first two years in the NBA have been headlined by a lack of 3-pointers.

In fact, entering Tuesday’s preseason opener, the Philadelphia 76ers star had never hit a trey in his combined 182 career regular season and postseason games. Well, that all changed Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

That’s right, he finally did it.

BEN SIMMONS HIT A 3PT. pic.twitter.com/TEpomnW9Uy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2019

No. 1 came against the Guangzhou Long-Lions, just as we all anticipated.

Twitter will never be the same.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images